Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson has declared a state of emergency due to the massive flooding.

Clay joins many other surrounding counties that have also received devastating flooding.

The Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to assist with high water emergencies.

The judge says the county’s road system has received major damage and crews are out working to remove debris.

“We have reports of blocked roads all over the county right now,” he said.  “We’ve got crews out and we are working to get these roads opened back up.”

Mae Reid

Mae Reid Road, off Ky. 11, across from the vocational school, is one of many that's received heavy damage due to the flood.

In some areas the damage has been massive, the judge said.

“We have bridges washed out, tiles, entire roads and mudslides,” he said.  “It will take us several days to fully understand a monetary value of the damage occurred.”

