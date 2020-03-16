County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson has declared a state of emergency for Clay County Monday afternoon in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As of Tuesday, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Clay County.
Numerous counties around the state are making state of emergency declarations due to the virus.
Johnson says the county administration building will also be closed to the public through April 10.
The statement issued read, “In light of this measure and to protect the health and safety of county employees and the citizens of Clay County, effective March 17, 2020, the Clay County Administration Building, which houses the Judge Executive’s Office (Johnny Johnson), Sheriff’s Office (Patrick Robinson), Clay County Clerk’s Office (Mike Baker), PVA Office (Phillip Mobley) and Soil Conservation Office, will be closed to the public through April 10, 2020.”
The ambulance service building will also be closed to the public.
Ambulance personnel and law enforcement will continue to respond to all emergency calls.
The only restriction being imposed at this time is that members of the general public are not allowed to enter the buildings that house these services.
The County Clerk’s Office and Sheriff’s Office will still process vehicle registration and tax payments by mail. Staff in each of those offices will be available by phone to answer questions and provide guidance on how to process paperwork by mail.
Also, until further notice, all events at the Clay County Community Building (Crawdad Building) will be closed to the public and will be set aside as an emergency quarantine facility if needed. All events currently booked for use of the community building are cancelled until further notice.
The solid waste facility and animal shelter will both be closed to the public also.
Contact information for the offices closed are as follows:
Judge-Executive: 598-2071
Sheriff’s Office: 598-3471
Clerk’s Office: 598-2544
PVA’s Office: 598-3832
