A Laurel County grand jury returned an indictment against the 89th District’s State Rep. Robert S. Goforth on strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident in late April.
Goforth of East Bernstadt was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He was originally charged with the two aforementioned charges and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman arrested the state representative on April 21 at approximately 3:10 a.m. after a woman went to London’s 911 Dispatch Center and asked to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.
The female stated she was able to leave the residence after promising Goforth she would unlock her phone — the subject that initiated the altercation, according to the arrest citation. The citation states the female said Goforth struck her in the forehead and she had a bruise and knot on her forehead.
The female was also found to have bruising on her leg and reported that Goforth had stated he was going to kill her.
She further stated Goforth grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer and while she had her face toward the ground, he began strangling her to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out.
Goforth also threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
