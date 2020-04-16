The state representative for Clay County was charged with drunk-driving early Thursday morning only hours after leaving Frankfort.
Rep. Derek J. Lewis, 33, of London, says he will be pleading not guilty to the charge, according to a press release from his attorney Conrad Cessna of London.
“I will be pleading not guilty and look forward to resolving this matter in court,” read a statement on his official state representative Facebook page along with a photo of the press release.
According to the arrest citation of Laurel Deputy Sheriff Gary Mehler, Lewis was belligerent and cursed officers during the arrest at approximately 1:36 a.m.
According to Mehler’s citation, the deputy was responding to a call on Hatcher Road when he saw a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sitting against a fence in a ditch. Lewis’ home address on the arrest citation is also listed as Hatcher Road in Laurel County.
The citation said the deputy stopped to render assistance and Lewis exited the truck.
“When he stepped out, he was extremely unsteady on his feet and almost fell backwards into the truck even though the pavement was fairly level,” the citation read.
The officer said he spoke with Lewis ‘face to face’ and ‘in close proximity’ and noticed his eyes were very glassy and bloodshot.
“I also smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” Mehler wrote on the citation.
The deputy says he asked Lewis to perform a field sobriety test and he refused.
“He continued to repeat over and over, ‘Call John Root!’ (the sheriff of Laurel County) I explained I was attempting to do my job and he said, ‘I already tried to call him, look at my phone, but he didn’t answer.’”
The officer again asked him to perform a field sobriety test and said Lewis’ response was, ‘I ain’t gonna do a God (expletive) thing you want.’ The deputy said he asked if he was refusing to perform the tests and Lewis became belligerent and began cursing towards the officers.
“He just continued to demand we call the sheriff,” said the citation by the deputy.
Deputy Mehler said ‘it was obvious he was manifestly under the influence of alcohol’ and placed him under arrest.
While waiting on a tow truck, the deputy said Lewis demanded his blood sugar be tested. The deputy requested emergency medical services to the scene to check his blood level.
“They (EMS) said it was minimally elevated, and not the reason for his behavior,” the citation read.
The state representative was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and asked to submit to a blood test.
“At his request, I attempted to contact two separate attorneys for him with my personal cell phone to no avail. He then refused to consent to a blood draw and was transported to the Laurel County Detention Center,” the citation read.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to jail records, Lewis was released on his own recognizance.
Published reports from the Lexington Herald-Leader’s article on the arrest said the state House adjourned about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the last day of the 2020 Kentucky legislative session. According to the article, London is about an hour and 40-minute drive from Frankfort and his violation time is listed as 1:36 a.m.
The article also stated that Lewis was seen making his way through the protest crowd and was seen speaking to some of the protestors during Governor Andy Beshear’s daily press conference Wednesday evening.
With all court proceedings being suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court, it is not clear when Lewis’ first court appearance will be.
The first-term representative is seeking re-election this fall against Democratic candidate Ralph Hoskins.
