FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Kentucky will receive $483 million as part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement with three drug distributors and a large manufacturer, to address the opioid crisis, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday.
The agreement settles claims with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson for the companies’ roles in fueling the opioid epidemic. The distributors are expected to start releasing funds to a national administrator in April, and money will begin to be distributed to Kentucky and local governments in the second quarter of 2022, with the money paid out over 18 years.
“This final settlement has been reached in one of the most consequential negotiations in Kentucky’s history and is the second-largest multi-state settlement in United States history,” Cameron said during a Capitol press conference.
Cameron announced a tentative settlement in July and, after careful review, signed on to the proposed deal on behalf of the state in August. He says he worked closely with the General Assembly and local government officials to ensure Kentucky received maximum funding from the settlement.
“Today marks the end of long and hard-fought negotiation,” Cameron told reporters. “A negotiation that we overtook with dual purpose. To ensure that these companies are held accountable and to ensure the commonwealth receives the funding that it needs, that it deserves, to intensify our opioid abatement efforts. And the funding cannot come quickly enough.”
He pointed out the National Center for Health Statistics reported between April 2020 and April 2021, over 100,000 Americans died from an opioid overdose, up nearly 30% from the previous 12-month period, and the first time it topped the 100,000 mark.
“Last year, we lost 1,964 Kentuckians to drug overdoses,” Cameron said. “Nearly every county and community in the commonwealth has been affected.”
Kentucky’s share of the settlement will be distributed according to the terms of House Bill 427, which was enacted last year, and provides that local governments will receive 50 percent of all proceeds from the settlement, with the state receiving the rest. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, passed both chambers with unanimous support last year.Rep. Dan Bentley sponsored the bill that provides that local governments will receive 50 percent of all proceeds from the settlement, with the state receiving the rest. (Kentucky Today/Tom Latek)
“This announcement is both an end and a beginning,” Bentley said. “It’s a victory for the state of Kentucky, it’s a victory for the person out there who is addicted. It marks the end of negotiations with many of the companies who created and fueled the opioid epidemic. It also marks the beginning of a new day for Kentucky; a day of hope and a day of healing.”
The state’s part of the settlement will be overseen by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. The group, which Cameron says he will name the members of in the coming weeks, is expected to establish a process for eligible opioid abatement programs to apply for settlement dollars.
“This Commission will be comprised of survivors, law enforcement and the drug treatment community, and others,” Cameron noted. “In the coming days, we want to urge all Kentuckians to monitor our website for updates on the Commission’s regulations and the application process.”
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement through spokesperson Scottie Ellis.
“Gov. Beshear, as attorney general, was the most aggressive state attorney general in the nation, fighting nine opioid manufacturers and distributors in court,” she said. “Then-Attorney General Beshear personally argued motions in legal proceedings and fought to keep cases in state court so that these companies would have to come to Kentucky and see firsthand how their actions devastated our families and communities. While the governor was not consulted on the settlement, it is his hope the funds will be used for treatment, prevention and other uses that will honor the lost and heal the hurting.”
There are still lawsuits pending against other opioid manufacturers and distributors, and Cameron says those cases remain ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.