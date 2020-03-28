ENTERPRISE NEWS
BY MARK HOSKINS
The Coronavirus pandemic and mandates has brought stress to everyone in America’s lives. Each day we hear about more mandates from our government, more reported cases and tragically, more deaths.
The elderly in our society have been deemed as the most vulnerable to the Coronavirus leaving many quarantined as preventative measures leaving many loved ones in isolation from their family members.
Last week, Landmark of Laurel Creek closed their facility to all visitors to help protect their 104 residents. This decision is one they didn’t take lightly and knew this would affect not only their patients, but the many family members that visited them daily.
Knowing the effect this was going to have, the administrators and staff at Landmark has been creative in finding ways to keep their residents in touch with their loved ones, such as allowing family to see them through windows.
“We have a lot of families who have visited daily for years,” said Tammy Lawson, RN, and Director of Admissions and Marketing at Landmark. “It’s been really hard on them. One of our residents, Dorothy Hooker, told me she wished she could look out her window and see her family. So, we called her family and they didn’t hesitate. The next day, Dorothy told me that was the prettiest sight she had ever seen. Some families are coming, and we will move the resident next to the window and they will tell their family they are fine, which makes the situation not as hard on them it seems. We ask families to let us know if they want to window visit, so staff isn’t surprised if they see someone peeking in window. We don’t want anyone peeping in windows after dark so it must be a window visit during the daytime.”
Social media avenues are another way the staff at Landmark is utilizing to keep their residents connected. For the majority, this is the first time they’ve ever used social media and electronic devices such as iPads and tablets. The staff has been bringing their personal devices to work to allow residents to use.
“I’m having family’s message or call me,” said Lawson. “We will schedule a time and I will take my phone, or an iPad and we will facetime. Families will also ask for me to send them pictures which I do. We also have a Landmark of Laurel Facebook page that gets things posted on it. Which, I also post on my personal Facebook page for families to see. The residents love the facetime. They seem to be amazed at what all we can look at on Facebook. We had one resident say it was like a big library, you type something in and there it is!”
Another obstacle facing the staff at Landmark is finding ways to keep their residents occupied and not worried over the pandemic. The facility has always planned activities for its’ residents, but that is now becoming almost an hourly activity for staff.
“We are planning activities in rooms such as coloring, painting, word puzzles, jig saw puzzles and things like that,” Lawson said. “Of course, bingo is a huge hit with our residents also. Everyone in management is on floors going room to room talking with residents and asking if they want to us to do anything for them.”
One thing the residents have really been enjoying is videos the staff is making with them.
“Yes! That’s something they’ve enjoyed doing,” Lawson said. “It’s keeping their spirits up so much when family members comment to them about seeing them in a video having fun with our staff.”
On a more serious note, the staff has been constantly monitoring the health of their residents such as monitoring their temperatures and doing respiratory assessments. The staff is also doing additional hydration passes each shift to ensure the residents are staying hydrated.
The residents are telling staff members their family is having more difficulty than they are with the restrictions and pandemic crisis.
“One resident, Margie Gross, told me her family was having it harder than she was and that she was fine. Another resident, Pauline Weaver, said ‘she couldn’t be taken care of any better, and she hates that nobody can come visit, but she didn’t need to catch the virus. Her lungs are bad enough anyway.’ “
Susan Bush, RN and Administrator of Landmark of Laurel Creek, says she couldn’t be prouder of how her staff has pulled together for their residents during this crisis.
“We have a wonderful staff that is going beyond the call of duty during this crisis,” she said. “Our community is really reaching out and offering their support to us as well.”
If you would like to help Landmark of Laurel Creek with their residents, you can donate the following items:
•Pop (in cans or bottles)
•Snacks such as chips
•Old iPads or tablets with WIFI capabilities
Donations can be dropped off at the front door during normal business hours. Ring the doorbell and someone will come meet you, Lawson added.
