Stella Joyce Hoskins, Age 68, of Jacks Creek, passed away Friday April 23rd, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Stella is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Alvin Hoskins and wife Patricia of Ohio, Gary Hoskins and wife Margie of Elk Creek, and Ica Wilson and husband Charlie of Oneida.
She is also survived by three special great nephews Parker Engel, Douglas Holland, and Preston Wells as well as a host of other nieces and nephews.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Edna Roberts Hoskins and the following brothers and sisters Stafford Hoskins, G.W. Hoskins, G.C. Hoskins, A.T. Hoskins, Hubert Hoskins, Ersa Sams, Ruth Smith, Malvy Robertson, Rosie Helton, and Marie Hoskins.
The funeral service for Stella will be held 1 PM Wednesday April 28th, 2021 at the Hals Fork Church with Bobby Dwayne Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery at Fishtrap. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday April 27th, at the Hals fork Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.