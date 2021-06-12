Mrs. Stella Sizemore, age 87 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born on Friday, November 24, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky to Matt Hubbard and Laura Wagers Hubbard. She was a homemaker and a member of the Burning Springs Church of God.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Larry Sizemore, Lester Sizemore and wife Brenda Gail, Jerry Sizemore and wife Stella Rose Sizemore, Linda Bowling Henson and husband Bill Henson, Asonia Henson and husband Robin Henson, Elmer Jr. Sizemore, Rita Cope and husband Danny Cope, Lora Napier and husband David Napier, Misty Hinkle and husband Conway Hinkle; these grandchildren: Latasha Williams, Jena Melton, Lisa Eilf, Tyler Sizemore, Monica Smith, Patrick Ballard, Katina Roberts, Tonya Henson, Tabitha Kaye Sizemore, Jason Smith, Brandon Bowling, Shasta Bowling, Brianne Bundy, Kellen Bundy, Justin Sizemore, E J Sizemore, Stella Henson, Valerie Sizemore, Chance Sizemore, Bailey Sizemore, Dakota Sizemore, Brooklyn Sizemore, Colman Cope, Clifton Cope, Misty Fresca, Presley Napier, Madelyn Napier, and Alaina Napier; 40 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother: Matt Hubbard.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Matt and Laura Hubbard; her husband: Elmer Sizemore; these brothers and sister: Lester Hubbard, Lawrence Hubbard, Emma Fultz; her daughter-in-law: Carolyn Sizemore; her sons-in-law: Dennis Bowling and Ernest Bundy and two grandchildren: Jimmy Jason Sizemore and Crystal Gail Sizemore.
Services for Mrs. Stella Sizemore will be conducted on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scott Williams, Rev. Terry Smith and Rev. George Davidson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
