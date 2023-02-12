Stella V. Engelhardt (Doyle) went to be with her Savior on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born at home on March 27, 1931, in Oneida, Kentucky. The 12th born of 15 to Lee and Mary Jane Doyle. Her childhood was one of poverty, being known by the local impoverished community as “the poor kids”. But, in spite of it all, her house was filled with so much love. She and her sisters were the best of friends, playmates, and confidantes. Their mother always pointing them toward Jesus and His unfailing love.
When Stella was in grade school the family moved to Holton, Indiana and thus began a new life. There this large family of all girls except for four brothers began attending Dabney Baptist Church. There Stella met the man of her dreams, Robert A. Engelhardt. A few years later they married and began their life together. They had three children, Randal J.Engelhardt, Bobbi C. Jeffries (Engelhardt) and Timothy E. Engelhardt. While Robert taught Agriculture at Jac-Cen- Del High School Stella began a long career babysitting. But Stella was not the average babysitter. The children that she counted a privilege to care for became her grandchildren. She raised and loved many children in the Versailles community. In September of 1987 the love of her life passed away. Several years later after suffering a stroke, Stella came to live with her daughter, Bobbi and son in law Jim in Bloomington, IN. Eventually health issues would dictate that Stella would move to StoneCroft Health Campus, just 6 minutes away. There Stella had a new mission field. She prayed with anyone and everyone who had a need, staff and residents alike. She offered a crochet class; she served on the Residents team to taste test and suggest new menu items for the campus dining room. She was a poster model for the campus. She found a love for bingo and goodness help you if you showed up for a visit at bingo time. It would be a short visit! She discovered a new creativity in bracelet making which gave her an outlet to be able to continue to give gifts. Always there were her afghans (blankets of love) that she continued, as she had her entire adult life, to bestow on residents and staff for special occasions or just because. Stella was a giver literally until she drew her last breath. Most importantly she was a bold witness for Jesus and made no apologies for it. Her desire was to share the love of Jesus who meant everything to her.
At the time of her homegoing Stella had seven Grandchildren, eight Great grandchildren and three Great Great grandchildren: Emily Morran of Atlanta, Ga. Husband Levi and daughter, Magdalene Grace, Abigail Woodcock of Nashville Tn. Husband, Joel and daughter, Gwenevere Hope, Kalyn Shoup, Husband Matt, daughter Stella Elise, son Samuel Nolan, son William Issac, Chelsea Engelhardt son Reis Jennings, Ethan Robert Engelhardt, finance Brin Forlenza, Rachel Charlotte (Charlie) and Tracy Carron, Husband Chris, sons Dustin Carron, and Alex Carron, great great grandchildren Jake, Caleb and Sophia, (father Dustin Carron).
Stella’s family would like to thank StoneCroft Health Campus for the abundance of love that so many employees bestowed on her. You know who you are. We would also like to thank Southern Care Hospice of Bloomington, In. No words to express our gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for what you did for us and do for others every day.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, February 25th, 10:30 am at the Dabney Baptist Church 1103 Old Michigan Road, Holton, IN 47023. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Gideon Bible Society at gideons.org or to the Building Fund of the Dabney Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.