Stella Wagers, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, October 31st, at her home.
Stella was born in Beverly, KY on October 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Eliza (Scalf) and Ezekiel Sizemore.
Stella is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd wagers.
She is survived by the following children: Lorraine Fitzroy and husband Bradley of Jackson County, Shelia Sears and husband Thomas of Big Creek, Christine Tackett of Corbin, Pearl Jones of Big Creek, Patricia Bray and husband Robert of Leslie County, Debbie Tolbert and husband Lloyd of London, Virgil Wagers of Big Creek, Michael Wagers of Big Creek, and Frankie Wagers and wife Cathy of Jackson County.
Stella also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren
In addition to her husband and parents, Stella was preceded in death by three sons-in-law: Darryl, Jerry, and Jim, and by 8 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6th at the Hal's Fork Holiness Church in Leslie County, KY, with Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinnley Holland, Demis Couch, and Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, and starting at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5th at the Hal's Fork Holiness Church in Bear Branch, KY until the funeral hour on Friday, November 6th.
