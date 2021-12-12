Stephan Charles, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 10th, at his home. 

Stephan was born on November 20, 1951, a son of the late Robert and Jean Cassell Charles. 

Stephan is survived by his wife, Bonita Charles of Manchester. 

He is also survived by four brothers: David Charles of Des Moines, IA, Robert Alan Charles of Miles City, MT, Michael Charles of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Peter Charles of Fort Pierce, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. 

No services will be held at this time. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephan Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

