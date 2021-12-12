Stephan Charles, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 10th, at his home.
Stephan was born on November 20, 1951, a son of the late Robert and Jean Cassell Charles.
Stephan is survived by his wife, Bonita Charles of Manchester.
He is also survived by four brothers: David Charles of Des Moines, IA, Robert Alan Charles of Miles City, MT, Michael Charles of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Peter Charles of Fort Pierce, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
No services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
