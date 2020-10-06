Stephen William Cessna was born on October 6, 1954 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; the son of the late William Conrad Cessna and Opal Markell. He was united in marriage to Susan Blakeman Cessna who survives of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by two sons, Conrad Cessna and wife Johnna of London; and Christopher Cessna and wife Whitney of Louisville, Kentucky; step children, Justin Barton of Denver, Colorado and Danielle Barton of London; two grandchildren, Jayci and Jasper Cessna plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Candace Cessna.
Steve received his juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky and was a partner of Cessna and Benge Law Firm in London. Steve was also a member of Carmichael Community Church.
Stephen William Cessna departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 being 65 years 11 months and 29 days of age.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th at 11 a.m. at the Bowling Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. officiated by Jeff Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to North Laurel Athletics, 1300 Hal Rogers Parkway, London, Kentucky 40741.
