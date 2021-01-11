Steve Knuckles, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, January 10th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Steve was born in Charlotte, NC on November 20, 1956, a son of the late Quessie Mae and Robert Boyd Knuckles, Jr. 

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Simpson Knuckles. 

Steve is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Brandon) Webb, and his son, Steven (Kristian) Knuckles, both of Manchester; 

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Korbin Knuckles, Ezra KLnuckles, Adam Collett, Andrew Collett, Jameson Webb, and Maxwell Webb; and by his brother, Bryan (Sue) Knuckles of Tennessee. 

In addition to his wife and parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Knuckles. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Asher's Fork. 

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

 
To send flowers to the family of Steve Knuckles, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Friday, January 15, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 15
Visitation
Friday, January 15, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you