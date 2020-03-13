Steve Sizemore, Jr., 65, of Beattyville, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 11th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Steve was born in Manchester, KY on January 14, 1955, a son of the late Jewell (Collett) and Steve Sizemore.
Steve is survived by his children: Kenneth Sizemore and wife Tonya of Booneville, Steven Sizemore and wife Tiffany of Beattyville, Jacob Sizemore of Beattyville, Starla Sizemore of McKee, and Chasity Charles and husband Shawn of Jackson; his grandchildren: Tyler Sizemore, Emily Sizemore, Courtney Sizemore, Madison Sizemore, Kendra Sizemore, Shawna Sizemore, and Mara Sizemore; his great-grandchildren: Carter Sizemore, Ava Sizemore, and Camden Sizemore, and his brothers and sisters: James Sizemore of Manchester, Ralph Sizemore of Frankfort, IN, Jean Meckown of Toledo, OH, Bobbie Jean Jackson of London, Susie Dunn of London, Paulene Howard of London, and Pauletta Deaton of London.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Sizemore.
No Funeral Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
