Steven Michael Jones, age 58 departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, October 13, 1964 in Red Bird, Kentucky to J. P. Jones and Evelyn (Sizemore) Smallwood. He worked at Besco as an electrician.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Angel Faith Jones and his mother: Evelyn Smallwood; his brothers: Clayton Smallwood and John Paul Jones. Also surviving are two special cousins: Joyce Napier and Margie Sowders and many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father: J. P. Jones and two brothers: Marty Jones and Andy Jones.
Funeral Services for Steven Michael Jones will be conducted on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Jones Cemetery in the Morgan Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
