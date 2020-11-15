Steven Michael Tucker age 64 passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Hazard ARH. He was born on Wednesday, April 25, 1956 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Virgil and Mabel Mullins Tucker. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Donna Adams Tucker, his sons: Terry Dewayne Browning and Gloria and Daniel Adam Browning and Diana, his grandchildren: Corey Browning, Joshua Browning, Jordan Browning, Nathan Starnes, Logan Starnes and Sarah Ruth Browning and his great grandson: Lucas Rayfield. Also surviving is his sister: Donna Kay Adkins, his nephew: Bradley Adkins and his mother: Mabel Tucker.
He is preceded in death by his father: Virgil Tucker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
