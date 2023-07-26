A man who hooked up a stolen item to his truck and drove off with it was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and driving under the influence.
Danny Mitchell Stevens, 50, of Stevens Road, Manchester, was arrested on Johnson Road at 12:52 p.m. on July 24 by London Police Officer Jamie Etherton.
According to Ofc. Etherton’s report, he received a call about a stolen item and located it on Johnson Road hooked to back of a F-150 truck. After stopping the vehicle, Etherton noticed the driver had red glossy eyes and appeared intoxicated.
Stevens failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for TBUT, DUI, improper equipment and other traffic violations.
Photo is courtesy of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
