Mr. Stevie Holland born January 07, 1963, departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center, Hazard, Ky. He was 57 years old. Stevie was born at Beverly, KY., the son of the late, LeRoy Holland & Lillie Asher Holland. He had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. He was affliated with the Marcum Baptist Church at Beverly, KY. Stevie enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting & spending time with his family.
Stevie was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves the following relatives surviving; 1 brother, Darrell Holland, London, KY., 3 sisters, Geraldine Sizemore, Roark, KY., Marilyn Holland, Roark, KY. & Joyce Holland, London, KY. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive
Funeral: Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Marcum Baptist Church at Beverly, KY.
Minister: Rev. Jimmy Ward
Interment: Asher Cemetery, Beverly, KY.
Pallbearers: Larry Travis Sizemore, Darrell Holland, Eric Roark, Donnie Holland, Allen Wilder & Kevin Sizemore
Visitation: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Church
