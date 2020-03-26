Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 26, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Carl Stewart, 48 of Bullskin Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of a fight between the above-mentioned subject and another family member.
Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time he determined the above- mentioned subject had been in a physical altercation and allegedly had shoved down a pregnant woman. Once the subject was told he was going to be placed under arrest, he became extremely irate and attempted to strike Trooper Smith. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.
Carl Stewart, 48 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Menacing
