Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 2, 2020 at approximately 11:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, and Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Christopher Stewart, 40 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred off of Teges Road when the subject was located on a warrant for theft of a firearm. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Jackson County Detention Center.
Christopher Stewart, 40 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking- Firearm
