Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 06, 2021 at approximately 11:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Gregory Stewart, 18 of London. The arrest occurred on Roots Branch Road when deputies were conducting extra patrol and came into contact with the vehicle parked on the side of the road. Contact was made and through investigation it was determined that the subject had in his possession of illegal substances in a container.
Gregory Stewart, 18 was charged with:
• Trafficking a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.