Senator Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has been re-elected as Senate president by acclamation after being unchallenged by his Senate colleagues.
“For nearly a decade the Kentucky Senate has been in very capable care with President Robert Stivers’ leadership,'' said U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House. “It’s no surprise the Republican supermajority in his chamber has grown substantially during his time as Senate President. Robert remains a committed public servant for Kentucky residents with a prosperous Kentucky being at the heart of every decision he makes.”
This leadership decision comes exactly one week after Kentuckians went to the polls and voted to increase the size of the Republican Senate majority to a historic 31 members. The minority Democratic caucus currently sits at seven members, but will be six upon the departure of Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.
“It’s a real honor serving alongside fellow members of leadership, crafting with care the best possible public policies for all Kentucky residents,’ Stivers said. “I am proud to represent District 25 and all of Kentucky in my position. I feel a tremendous sense of contribution and satisfaction, and humbly accept the faith and trust our caucus has in me.”
As Senate president, Stivers presides over the Senate chamber and its operations and corresponds with the speaker of the House of Representatives. The Senate president ranks second in succession to the governor of the commonwealth behind the lieutenant governor. The Senate president and Senate president pro-tempore are constitutional positions and require election by the full Senate. Stivers will be formally elected to the positions on the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session.
Stivers represents District 25, which includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, Lee, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley Counties. He was first elected to the Senate in 1997. As of January 1, Stivers will have served as Senate president for nearly a decade, first assuming the position in 2013, succeeding former Senate President David Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.