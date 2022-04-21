Senate President Robert Stivers says the Governor of Kentucky cannot legalize marijuana through executive order.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a process Thursday that may lead to executive action allowing medical marijuana in the state, citing widespread support from the public and the failure of a bill to legalize it in the recently-ended legislative session.
Stivers released the following statement following the Governor's announcement:
“The public should be concerned with a governor who thinks he can change statute by executive order. He simply can’t legalize medical marijuana by executive order; you can’t supersede a statue by executive order because it’s a Constitutional separation of powers violation.
The General Assembly has initiated an effort to conduct additional research on medical marijuana through the passage of HB 604 during this past legislative session. HB 604 establishes the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky to research the efficacy of medical cannabis. The Governor may speak in favor of medical marijuana, but he still has not signed HB 604 that has been sitting on his desk since April 14.
Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug and substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act. KRS 218A.020 is clear that our Commonwealth incorporates the federal Controlled Substances Act scheduling structure into our state laws and further prohibits the Cabinet for Health and Family Services from rescheduling any controlled substance to a less restrictive numerical schedule as provided under federal law."
The governor indicated previously he intends to tax marijuana; we don’t tax medicine in Kentucky. If our governor truly believes marijuana should be used for medicinal purposes, taxing it would be wholly inappropriate.”
Beshear did not give any specific examples of executive orders he may take, but laid out steps for the coming months that involve the creation of an advisory team and a listening tour around the state to receive input from the public on the issue.
