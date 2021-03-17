On March 17, 2021 at approximately 1:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Timothy Byrd, 40 of Reed Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson was dispatched to a complaint on the above mentioned subject in reference to a stolen ATV. Sheriff Robinson conducted a traffic stop on the above mentioned subject’s vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the theft, through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the subject was operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License along with having two outstanding warrants for his arrest. During the search of the vehicle, Sheriff Robinson located a large amount of U.S. Currency, digital scales and a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine along with suboxone strips. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Officer Antonio Dodson.
Timothy Byrd, 40 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Controlled Substance (Warrant of Arrest)
• Leaving Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid or Assistance (Warrant of Arrest)
• Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Failure to Register/Transfer of Motor Vehicle
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
