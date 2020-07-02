Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 1, 2020 at approximately 3:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell along with CSO Deputy Derick Carr arrested Trenton Gene, 20 of Indiana.
The arrest occurred when Deputy Blackwell gained information from Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead of a possible stolen Impala in the Oneida community out of Indiana. Deputy Blackwell was following up on the investigation when he made contact with the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the above when the subject accelerated his vehicle with intent to evade Deputy Blackwell and Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper.
The subject then led units on a vehicle pursuit until it crashed on Stone Gap Road. The subject bailed out of the car and then attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit and struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey, Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs, and Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Trenton Gene, 20 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (Motor Vehicle)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Receiving Stolen Property
