A man who hooked up a stolen item to his truck and drove off with it was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.
Benjamin Curtis Burkhart, 44, of N. Highway 11 in Manchester, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on July 6 on Johnson Road by London Police Ofc. Brent France.
According to Ofc. France’s report, he received a call about a stolen item and located it on Johnson Road hooked to the back of an F-350 truck. After stopping the vehicle, Burkhart said he thought the item belonged to a friend, that’s why he took it.
Burkhart was arrested for TBUT, no registration receipt, no registration plates and no insurance card.
Photo is courtesy of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.