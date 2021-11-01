Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Disney arrested Jamie Patrick Laufenberg age 49 of Melvin Dale, Michigan on Friday afternoon October 29, 2021 at approximately 1:46 PM. The arrest occurred in a field off Cassidy Road, approximately 3 miles South of London after Deputy Disney was dispatched to a complaint of a stolen truck.
Deputy Disney learned that apparently the stolen vehicle had wrecked into a fence destroying it and the driver and vehicle had fled the scene. While Deputy Disney was on scene where the wreck had occurred, the owner of the stolen truck arrived at the scene and stated that the vehicle was on Cassidy Road in a driveway. When Deputy Disney arrived at the location of the reported stolen vehicle off Cassidy Road, the driver fled from the vehicle into a cow pasture there. Deputy Disney followed the suspect on foot and then the male suspect fell in the field and began to dig into a backpack he had.
Deputy Disney noted that the original complainant had stated that a .22 caliber handgun was in the reported stolen truck. Knowing that a pistol could possibly be in the backpack Deputy Disney ordered the male subject to quit reaching into the backpack however he continued to reach into the backpack. Deputy Disney attempted to deploy his Taser and it misfired on two occasions and the suspect continued to attempt to reach inside the backpack. A scuffle ensued between Deputy Disney and the suspect and Deputy Disney was able to grab the bag and throw it into the field away from them.
At this time shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrived at the scene and assisted taking the male subject into custody. A search of the backpack revealed the.22 caliber firearm that had been taken from the glovebox of the truck with a round in the chamber. The suspect told deputies that he was attempting to take his own life or to have Deputy Disney shoot him. Deputies summoned Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to check the suspect who refused transport by the ambulance to the hospital however deputies transported the suspect to the hospital for treatment and then lodged him in the Laurel County detention center. It was learned that the suspect was a convicted felon. Jamie Patrick Laufenberg was charged with receiving stolen property; criminal mischief – third-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender II. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County detention center. Assisting on the investigation afterwards at the scene were: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Travis Napier,Detective Taylor McDaniel, and Detective Robert Reed. Also assisting was Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Dennis Gilbert and Bailiff Roy Ball.
