On August 10, 2022 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roger Smith, 42 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on Little Creek Road when Chief Deputy Jones and Deputy Whitehead observed a pickup truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle that Deputy Arnold was working. Units attempted to pull the subject over when he accelerated and pulled into a driveway and ran inside a house and attempted to hide in a bedroom. The subject was located and placed under arrest without incident. Assistant at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper.
Roger Smith, 42 was charged with:
• Receiving Stolen Property
• Theft by Unlawful Taking-contents from Auto
