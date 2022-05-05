Stealing is never a good idea. But stealing a vehicle in broad daylight was a really bad idea for a Mousie, Kentucky man Friday.
In a combined effort by the Manchester Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s office, Jordan Wagers, 20, was charged with driving DUI suspended license; fleeing or evading police 2nd degree; TBUT and criminal trespassing.
Police received a complaint that a 1993 Ford stepside pickup had been stolen in East Manchester. The owner of the vehicle received information that it was on Coal Hollow Road and notified officers.
When police arrived, they saw Wagers jump out of the passenger seat and flee on foot to an unknown female’s property. Officers heard the female yelling and quickly located Wagers.
He was apprehended and lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
