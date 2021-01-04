Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 29, 2020 at approximately 1:20 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead received information in regards to a location of a possible stolen vehicle. Upon follow up of the tip, Chief Jones and Deputy Whitehead located the stolen vehicle on Smith and Holland Road off of SandHill Road unoccupied. The vehicle came back stolen out of Leslie County.

Tags

Recommended for you