On December 21, 2022 at approximately 9:00 Am Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested April Ghent, 36 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred on Fistrap Road when units were dispatched out to a complaint of a stolen truck off of Skull Branch Road. While attempting to locate the vehicle, Deputy Brumley made contact with the above mentioned subject while operating the stolen vehicle on South Highway 66. Deputy Brumley initiated his emergency lights at which time the vehicle accelerated, Deputy Paul Whitehead located the vehicle abandoned on Fish Trap Road and the above mentioned subject was located walking along the Hal Rogers Parkway less than a half of mile from the vehicle. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
April Ghent, 36 was charged with:
• Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
• Careless Driving
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2st Degree (Motor vehicle)
• TBUT or Disp- Firearm
• TBUT or Disp All Others $10,000 < $1,000,000
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• TBUT of Disp All Others $500 < $1,000
