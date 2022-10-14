LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has a solution to his team’s recent struggles on the field.
“The only thing to fix anything is to get back to work,” he said. “We know that, we've been there. We understand what it takes, our team knows what it takes, our coaching staff knows what it takes, and we got to get back to work.
“There's nobody that’s going to feel sorry for you. You get back to work, get back on the horse and get back at it here this week.”
Following back-to-back losses, including a 24-14 setback to South Carolina in their last outing, the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) will attempt to get back on track against surging Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) in a homecoming game Saturday at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have won three in a row, including a 40-17 win over Arkansas last Saturday.
Stoops offered no updates on standout quarterback Will Levis, who sat out last week’s loss to the Gamecocks because of a foot injury. Stoops admitted not having Levis “doesn’t help your football team.” Levis remains listed as day-to-day although he was listed as the starter on Monday's depth chart.
Kaiya Sheron, a redshirt freshman making his first start in the absence of Levis, threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns but Kentucky's offense was mostly ineffective.
“But, that's still no excuse for the way we played around him (Sheron),” Stoops said. “There are certainly things we could do better. I’ve addressed it after the game and that holds true after watching the film.”
Stoops said Sheron “made some really good throws” in his debut but added there were some downfalls.
