Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that’s on July 26, 2021 at approximately 9:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Bill Henson, 41 of Unity Drive. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for disregarding a stop sign. Upon initial contact with the subject, Deputy Brumley located two firearms which violated an active emergency protection order issued by the Judge. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Taye Napier.
Bill Henson, 41 was charged with:
• Disregarding Stop Sign
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• Failure of Non_owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
