Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 13, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Wesley White, 39 of Highway 149. The arrest occurred when Deputies responded to a complaint of a male subject arguing with customers inside a business on South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith noted observing the vehicle turning into a wide spot to park. Upon running the vehicles information it showed that the registration and insurance was cancelled. 
 
Wesley White, 39 was charged with:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you