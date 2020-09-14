Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 13, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Wesley White, 39 of Highway 149. The arrest occurred when Deputies responded to a complaint of a male subject arguing with customers inside a business on South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith noted observing the vehicle turning into a wide spot to park. Upon running the vehicles information it showed that the registration and insurance was cancelled.
Wesley White, 39 was charged with:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
