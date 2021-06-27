Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier arrested Jerry Lee Mulkey age 40 of London on Thursday night June 24, 2021 at approximately 8:55 PM. The arrest occurred off Old Way, Road approximately 4 miles east of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Deputy Travis Napier charging strangulation first-degree and assault – 4th degree regarding an investigation conducted by Deputy Napier regarding an alleged assault which occurred on June 22, 2021 where this subject allegedly struck a female subject in the face multiple times and choked her. Deputies noted visible injuries to the female who was checked by EMS at deputies request. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. Jerry Lee Mulkey was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall.
