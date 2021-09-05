Willis Blair

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Willis Blair, JR age 50 of London on Saturday evening September 4, 2021 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrest occurred off Taylor Subdivision approximately 7 miles southeast of London after deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly this individual had strangled a female subject there to the point of her becoming unconscious. Willis Blair, JR was charged with strangulation – first-degree; assault – 4th   degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

