Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 26, 2022 at approximately 4:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ricky Adams, 34 of West Town Drive. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a possible domestic that had occurred at the above mentioned subjects address. Through investigation it was determined that a physical assault had taken place where the male subject had choked a female victim at which time she had left the scene and went to another residence.
Ricky Adams, 34 was charged with:
• Strangulation 2nd Degree
• Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
