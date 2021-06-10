The artist line-up has been announced for the 24th Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival to be held Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19 at Stringbean Memorial Park at 1410 Oak Grove Church Road in Tyner, KY.
Headliners for 2021 include Hall of Famer Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers on Saturday, with Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett on Friday, and Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys on Thursday. Thursday's line-up also includes Blue Note, Custom Made Bluegrass, and Gary Strong & Hard Times. Friday will feature local favorites Laurel River Line along with the great-nephew of Grandpa Jones, Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans. Saturday's line-up includes the Sparrow Hawks, Anglin Brothers Bluegrass, Phillip Akemon & Flatlick, Felix Brock & Gospel Harmony, Sunrise Ridge, and Alex Leach. An Open Stage will also be offered for those who wish to sing at the beginning of each day's set schedule.
Tickets are on sale now, with the Big 3-Day Pass only $60, or single-day tickets available at $20 per day. Tickets may be purchased on-line at StringbeanPark.com. Camping with electric is also available at $25 per day at StringbeanPark.com. Primitive Camping is free with a festival ticket. Tickets and camping may also be purchased at the gate with cash only.
Celebrating its 24th event in 2021, the festival honors Jackson County native and beloved Grand Ole Opry star David ‘Stringbean’ Akemon. His unique stage attire, traditional claw hammer banjo style, and entertaining stage banter endeared him to fans around the world. 'The Kentucky Wonder' was best known for his musical comedic performances on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry beginning in the 1940’s. and on the television series “Hee Haw” until his tragic death in 1973.
With a rich history and beautiful locale at Stringbean Memorial Park, the festival is hosted by the Akemon family.
The Akemon family and their artists look forward to welcoming everyone to Stringbean Park!
For Daily Set Schedules and more, please go to StringbeanPark.com.
