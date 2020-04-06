Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 2, 2020 at approximately 7:45 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Gary Wombles, 55 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith was providing extra patrol in the Garrad Community when the above mentioned subject crossed the middle of the road and stumbled and fell into oncoming traffic. Through contact and investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Gary Wombles, 55 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place
