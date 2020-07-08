On July 7, 2020 at approximately 4:23 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Shannon Sturgill, 34 of Swindling Gap Road. The arrest occurred at the junction of North Highway 421 and Lovers Leap Road. The arrest resulted in a follow up investigation that was being investigated by the Manchester City Police when information was gathered resulting in the arrest of the above mentioned subject.
Shannon Sturgill, 34 was charged with:
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Theft by Unlawful Taking
• Burglary 3rd Degree
