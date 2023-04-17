Sue Ann Wilson Burns, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, April 13th, 2023.
Sue was born in Oneida, KY on January 6, 1958, a daughter of the late Ray and Nancy Feltner Wilson.
Sue is survived by her husband, Kenneth Burns of Manchester; and her children: Kenneth Wayne Burns, Jr. of Oneida, and Celinda Gail House and husband Brian House of London.
She is also survived by her grandson, Brent House and wife Taylor of Ashland.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 16th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will take place at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
