The following is a summation of North Manchester Water Associations testimony when they appeared before the Public Service Commission on Jan. 11th, 2023.
Witnesses
Ted Woods-CPA for NMWA and board member
Steve Davis-President NMWA
Mike Maggard-Contract Engineer
Rose Lewis-Office Manager
Bill Gray-Field Manager
Steve Davis called as first witness:
PSC questioned minutes on board meetings from 2018 to hire Ted Woods as the new CPA. Asking questions what the conversation was that lead to hiring Woods and set him a salary of $600 per month.
PSC-Was anybody concerned a board member was taking on that role?
Davis-No ma’am it wasn’t a concern. At a later date, when more financially stable, with more job duties, they raised his pay to $1,200 a month. (Payroll, pays all bills, basically in charge of all financial part of it).
PSC questioned NMWA about prior audits being failed under the previous administration. In question 2017, an audit could not be performed due to lack of records.
Davis-They didn’t keep very good records. New administration and new board, the old CPA (Charles Stivers) is in prison, all previous administrations are under investigation. Things were gone, missing. As far as I know, from 2018 on up we have.
PSC-You said the board is being investigated (previous boards) for conduct/activities while board members?
Davis-That whole administration is being investigated.
When we decided to fire Mr. Stivers it was 6-8 months before we got our records. It was just a mess.
Davis spoke that records are now being kept properly.
PSC questioned when audits would be available.
Davis-The 19, 20, 21 audits have not been complete by Sammy Lee. He lost an employee due to COVID and is behind.
Davis referred financial questions to Ted Woods.
PSC-In the minutes of meetings, you said the increase in sold water by the city of Manchester has hurt NMWA financially. Do you remember making that comment?
Davis-Yes.
PSC-If the city has increased their rates, you can increase your rates with approval from PSC by the exact same amount it cost you. Are you aware of the availability of that?
Davis-Yes. In 2019 they raised our rates from $1.50 to $2. And we passed that rate down to our customers.
Davis said he is fully aware of the process on how to raise rates due to purchase price increases.
PSC questioned the relationship between Maggard, the engineer, and the NMWA.
Davis said after taking over they hired him as an engineer and a consultant due to all the previous issues.
PSC-What is the biggest issue you guys are facing?
Davis-It’s all around really. We took over situation that was broke with $750 and seven different bank accounts. We started from scratch. Our current problem is we have lost service areas. We used to have certain areas of the county and now the city has them. The city now has them, and we previously had them. We’ve been out cutting and capping those connections. One of the problems we’ve got is where we are buying our water. Our infrastructure is a mess. We’ve got check valves back feeding. The system is worn out and has never been replaced. We are just trying to hold and get it straightened out. We also have an issue with water loss and where it is going.
PSC-The minutes (NMWA meetings) reflect you found one account with $91,000. You stumbled upon it. Do you remember that?
Davis-Yes, I do. Our reserve was depleted. Customer deposits gone. We now have only four accounts. But all that stuff was depleted when we took over.
PSC-Questioned the concern on water theft by customers.
Davis-In 2007, NMWA changed over a section and gave it to the city.
PSC-What do you mean gave?
Davis-I don’t understand it either. I looked back in the minutes, and it said they gave it to them.
PSC-What does the office manager do financially compared to what Mr. Woods does?
Davis detailed the payment receiving process by two employees. Meter taps, deposits. Once that money is deposited, Mr. Woods pays bills and payroll.
PSC-October 2018 minutes. The hiring of Woods as CPA. Notes seven members of board were present. Questioned why the minutes reflected he voted for himself as it says all voted aye.
Davis-I take responsibility. He did not vote for himself. I remember him not voting. He was still sitting there. He didn’t influence the vote or anything. All in favor was the six that voted.
PSC questioned role of what Josephine Gross did as CPA compared to what Ted Woods was going to do. Gross was diagnosed with cancer and NMWA had to find a replacement.
In June, four years after hiring Woods, board voted to up Ted Woods CPA payments up to $1,200. Minutes reflected all members voted in favor.
Davis-I wrote that all in favor. But he did not vote on that raise.
PSC asked if NMWA was hiring a new auditor. Do you anticipate MR. Woods would vote for the selection?
Questioned if Davis felt Mr. Woods voting for an auditor would be a conflict of interest. Davis said yes, he felt it would be.
PSC spoke about how NMWA can’t receive grants, or a rate increase without completed audits.
Davis said he was aware of that.
Stivers was paid $1,600 for his services as CPA for NMWA. Stivers was also the auditor for NMWA, essentially auditing himself, according to the PSC.
Josephine Gross replaced Stivers. She too was a board member of NMWA.
PSC questioned how, four years later, it was brought up to give Mr. Woods a raise because none of that information was in the minutes.
Davis said the board members, excluding Woods, discussed raising his pay due to better financial stability. That no discussion was held with Woods to raise his pay. Davis said Woods turned the raise down in the meeting, but the board felt he was underpaid due to the previous salary of Stivers. The board then, minus Woods, voted for the increase.
TED WOODS ON STAND
PSC asks Woods to reflect upon the 2018 board meeting where he was first voted to become accountant.
Woods spoke about Gross relieving herself of the duties as she was diagnosed with cancer. He said the board members asked him to take over in her place.
PSC-Did you have any concerns about being a board member and the accountant?
Woods-I expressed that many times. The board before did a lot of things that were incorrect. I just got on the board to help. If there is a problem with me being on the board and being the accountant, I will step off.
PSC-Ask him again if he had any issues with being a board member and being the accountant.
Woods-I was only doing the accounting work. I wasn’t expressing any kind of opinion or anything like that.
Woods testified that he did refuse the raise when offered in the board meeting.
Annual reports for NMWA showed a net loss for every year, the PSC said. They asked Woods why that occurs?
“Part of it is depreciation and part is trying to recover from all the bills when we took over with no money in the bank accounts,” he said. “It’s really progressed substantially over where it was when I started on the board.”
PSC-Do you think it keep going with these negatives each year?
“Probably not,” Woods said.
Woods was asked how NMWA was working to become more financially stable.
“We are trying to maintain the system better than it was previously,” he said. “It was just let go and not maintained. We are replacing meters, lines and doing upgrades when we can.”
KIA loan through county.
PSC- Have you defaulted on the loan?
Woods-We are still making payments.
Testified NMWA is paying $7,000 a month to the county.
PSC-Are you aware the county has brought legal action against NMWA over the loan?
Woods- Yes.
PSC-Do you remember the lawsuit is in regard to the payment or lack thereof. You are paying $7,000 but you don’t know the principal?
Woods- I can’t remember right off the top of my head. It should be in the PSC report.
PSC-Have you paid $7,000 each month?
Woods-There has been several months we didn’t have the money.
PSC-Do you know how many times NMWA failed to make the payment?
Woods-Very few. Maybe two.
PSC-Have you ever paid less than the $7,000?
Woods-No.
Technically NMWA doesn’t have a KIA loan. The county does with an agreement with NMWA to pay the loan. Records show numerous conversations were held by NMWA board members about the loan.
PSC-Did any board members talk to you about the level of your pay prior to the raise?
Woods-No.
Woods spoke about the meeting where he was given a raise and how he said he didn’t want the raise. But they continually said yes you deserve that.
MIKE MAGGARD with Sisler Maggard Engineering
NMWA Engineer
Lexington, Ky.
Maggard says they NMWA is under the impression they could not file for a rate increase due to the percentage of water loss the association has.
PSC-The commission has approved dozens of raise increases where the utility was losing water.
Maggard-With that being said, NMWA is prepared to file a rate request increase. Said the PSC has denied a rate increase previously due to water loss.
PSC-In 2019, PSC says NMWA failed to provide proper information such as the incomplete financial data from 2017, so their request was denied.
The rate increase wasn’t rejected due to water loss, but was due to incomplete financial records, PSC says.
Maggard says he’s working with NMWA to remedy the water loss situation.
“Some months we’ve only had nine or 10% water loss,” he said. “Overall, since the rate request, the water loss has improved tremendously. 80-90 leaks have been corrected. We have identified projects and have applied for monies to correct issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.