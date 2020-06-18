Susan Cavins was born September 28, 1965 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 54 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Emery & Marie (Robinson) Cavins.
Susan is survived by her son, Jeremy (Robin) Cavins of Tyner; by two brothers, Bobby Cavins and Coy Cavins both Connersville, IN and by two sisters, Ann Tankersley of Annville and Zola Bunzendahi of Connersville, IN.
In addition to her parents, Susan was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Cavins.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Bowles, Tristan Harris, Chase Weaver, Dallas & Bobby Hunter and Shawn Tankersley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
