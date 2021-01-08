Susan Whittymore, age 61, of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was the mother of Donna Frazier and husband John of Manchester, Kentucky, Tracie Whittymore and Tim, Austin Whittymore and Katelyn all of London, Kentucky; the sister of Debra Hoskins and husband Clarence of Jackson County, Kentucky, Barbara Napier and Charles Dezarn both of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Chester Holt, Easton Whittymore, and Kirsten Frazier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Whittymore; by her daughter, Amanda Nicole Whittymore; by her parents, Charles "Babe" Dezarn and Fannie (Hyde) Dezarn; by her father-in-law, Ezra Whittymore; by her mother-in-law, Gracie Whittymore; by her brother-in-law, Don Dison; and by her sister-in-law, Sunday Dezarn. Funeral services for Susan Whittymore will be conducted Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Reid, Bro. Chase Whitis, and Bro. Paul Franklin Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Susan Whittymore will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021. Serving as pallbearers will be: Austin Whittymore, Chester Holt, Charles Dezarn, Tim Smith, Michael Dison, Chris Dison, Cody Hoskins, and Cody Eversole.
All families respectfully request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Courtesy announcement, London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.