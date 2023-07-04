Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Cameron Cornett age 33 of Phillips Lane, London on Saturday morning July 1, 2023 at approximately 9:39 AM. The arrest occurred on Grubb Road, approximately 4 miles east of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject that had walked into the house not his own off Parsley Hill Road, east of London. While inside the subject took a cigarette lighter while leaving the occupied residence. A physical description of the suspect was dispatched to Deputy Houston. While in the area attempting to locate the suspect, a male subject fitting the description flagged Deputy Houston down asking for a ride. Deputy Houston recognized the individual as the suspect and placed the subject under arrest. This individual was determined to be under the influence. During the pat down search Deputy Houston found the suspect in possession of the cigarette lighter. Deputy Houston also learned that the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants. Cameron Cornett was charged with criminal trespass – first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication; resisting arrest. Also, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle. 

