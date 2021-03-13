Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 11, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Melena Griffie, 39 of Big Creek. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Blackwell was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Blackwell came into contact with the above mentioned subject. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active warrant for her arrest.
Melena Griffie, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
