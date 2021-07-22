On July 21, 2021 at approximately 9:00 am Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Whitehead and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Eli Combs, 43 of Gregory Branch and David Lewis, 51 of Salvisa. The arrest occurred on Paces Creek Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival of the location Deputies encountered both subjects and through confirmation it showed one subject had numerous warrants from various counties and the other had a Clay County Circuit Court Bench Warrant. During the investigation a large bag of illegal narcotics along with U.S. Currency was located.
Eli Combs, 43 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
David Lewis, 51 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
