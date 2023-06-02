The race for Clay County Coroner heated up last week when the Clay County Democratic Executive Committee nominated Dustin Swafford, a former deputy coroner, to run in the special election this fall. Swafford, a lifelong Clay County resident, has more than twenty-four years of experience serving as a first responder in and around Clay County.
Swafford cited his desire to bring qualification, professionalism, respect, and compassion to the office of Clay County Coroner. He said, “I have lived here, worked here, and raised my family here. It would be an honor to give back to the community that has given me so much.”
Swafford began his career as a first responder in 1999, and he currently has more than 400 hours of training as a certified firefighter. In 2012, Swafford became a certified EMT. Aside from his service as a firefighter and EMT, Swafford previously served several years as a deputy coroner.
Dustin and his wife, Brandy, are the parents of Kenton, Brenleigh, and Gradon. They attend the Church of God Worship Center at Laurel Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.