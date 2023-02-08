A homeless man has been accused of pulling a knife on a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy.
Sampson Swafford, 36, is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center seven charges involving a several days long crime spree, according to deputy Jeremy Gabbard.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson received several complaints about Swafford causing disturbances. Swafford was harassing customers at a local business and when confronted cursed a female employee and wielded a knife at her.
On Wednesday afternoon, 911 dispatch received a call saying Swafford was harassing residents at the Arrowhead Trailer Park at Garrard and was again wielding a knife and attempted to break into his mother’s trailer.
Deputies responded to the scene and found him after a resident said he was highly intoxicated with the knife and had forced his way into his mother’s home.
“The witness told me to be careful because he was dangerous and out of his head on drugs,” Gabbard said.
Gabbard entered the home and encountered an elderly male subject and motioned for him to come outside.
“I spoke to the male,” Gabbard said. “He lives at the residence and was scared to talk to me because Swafford was inside. He finally said Swafford had kicked the door in and he was not wanted there and wasn’t allowed to be on the property.”
The deputy spoke with a second witness that said Swafford was “inside going crazy.”
“She said he kicked the door in armed with two knives,” Gabbard added. “She asked him to leave several times and he wouldn’t. She said he kept threatening to kill everyone in the house. She also said he had been up for the past five days on drugs terrorizing her and everyone else in the house.”
He asked the witnesses to tell Swafford to come outside and speak with him. When Swafford came to the door, he was irate brandishing two knives in a defensive stance.
“He said he wasn’t coming out and I wasn’t coming in,” Gabbard said. “He said he was going to do what he had to do, and no police was going to do anything about it unless they wanted hurt. He also said we (the police) would have to kill him.”
Several officers arrived on scene as backup to Gabbard.
The officers learned four people were in the back bedroom of the trailer barricaded in so Swafford couldn’t get to them as he kept attempting to make entry into the room.
Swafford then went to the front door to confront Gabbard. During that time, the officers removed the occupants of the room through a bedroom window.
After talking with Swafford, he surrendered the two large knives by laying them in the doorway but still refused to give up. After a brief period of negotiations, the officers physically subdued Swafford and placed him in handcuffs and leg shackles.
He was charged with burglary 1st; terroristic threatening 3rd; menacing; public intoxication; criminal trespassing 3rd; wanton endangerment of a police officer 2nd; and disorderly conduct 2nd.
