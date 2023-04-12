Hello friends! I hope everyone is doing well.
It’s great to be back after a small break.
Sometimes you need a few days to clear your head and spend time with family.
After my break it was right back to work and geee lord it’s been a busy time.
Our tourism board has been swamped with applications the last couple meetings.
Some application have been good and some not so good. Some have been reasonable and some not so much. No matter what our board has to make the call of approving or not approving these applications.
It’s really not that easy. This is a small town. We all have friends and family at every corner. All of these folks strongly believe in their events or their projects. Our board has the task of dissecting these applications and either awarding money or not.
They Tourism Commission has done an amazing job at this. Now that hasn’t came without some criticism.
But if people ain’t talking or upset that means you ain’t doing a good job.
So I commend the board for their diligence and deduction making efforts. If you see them in our in town let them know you appreciate them too.
Much Love Manchester!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.